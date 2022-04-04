Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Today, Increased By Rs 8.40 in 14 Days; Check Fuel Rates

Fuel prices were hiked on Monday by 40 paise a litre, taking the overall increase in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40. This was the 12th increase in petrol and diesel prices by the state-owned fuel retailers in two weeks. Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, and diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are Rs 118.83 and Rs 103.07, respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 109.34 and Rs 99.42 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 113.45 (increased by 42 paise) and diesel is Rs 98.22 (increased by 40 paise). In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 109.41 and one litre of diesel will cost Rs 93.23.

Petrol, diesel price today: After the Assembly election results in five states last month, petrol and diesel prices in India have been on the rise amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that has raised crude oil prices to a seven-year high. The fuel prices were on a freeze since November 4 last year, when the Centre cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 to allow some relief to the common man.

Opposition parties have been targeting the central government over the continued rise in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. Under its ‘Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ against price rises, Congress is organising rallies and marches across the country.

On Sunday, Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blasted the Centre over an “exponential" increase in fuel prices and accused it of “looting" the public.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “By constantly increasing the prices of petrol and diesel just after the assembly elections in five states, the Modi government is looting the general public."

“The common people of the country are already facing the brunt of inflation. Crores of people are not able to afford basic amenities. But it is very unfortunate that instead of providing relief to the public in such times, the central government is increasing the troubles of the common people by increasing the prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas and other essential items," the senior AAP leader said in a party statement.

Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. Brent crude futures fell $1.01, or 1 per cent, to $103.38 a barrel by 2223 GMT. WTI crude futures fell 84 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $98.43 a barrel.

Following are the state-wise prices of both petrol and diesel as on Monday (April 4):

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 103.81 per litre

Diesel: Rs 95.07 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 118.83

Diesel: Rs 103.07

Noida

Petrol: Rs 103.87

Diesel: Rs 95.42

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 103.65

Diesel: Rs 95.22

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 113.43

Diesel: Rs 98.22

Pune

Petrol: Rs 118.28

Diesel: Rs 101.01

Ahmedabad

Petrol: Rs 103.49

Diesel: Rs 97.77

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 109.36

Diesel: Rs 99.44

