Petrol, Diesel Prices in India Today Announced; Check Latest Rates In Your City

The petrol and diesel prices remain steady on Sunday (August 7). Since May 21, the rates have remained unchanged after the central government cut down the excise duty on fuel prices. The petrol price was deducted by Rs 8 per litre and diesel came down by Rs 6 per litre. Last month, the Maharashtra government reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre, respectively.

Even after a reduction in prices by the Centre, many states still observe sky-rocketing prices with petrol selling at more than Rs 100 per litre. Except for a few cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, the diesel prices in major cities remain above Rs 90 per litre. With the hike in fuel rates, middle-class families continue to face financial hardship.

According to oil marketing companies (OMCs), the petrol price in Delhi stood firm at Rs 96.72 per litre and the diesel rate is Rs 89.62 per litre on Sunday. The revised petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 106.35 per litre and Rs 94.28 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel is sold at the rate of Rs 92.76 per litre. The costs of petrol and diesel are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively, in Chennai.

Viewing the fuel rates, currently, among the four metropolitan cities, the prices are the highest in Mumbai. Fuel rates vary across the country due to local taxes, VAT, freight charges, and so on. OMCs, revise the fuel rates daily, considering factors like crude oil prices in the international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Check out fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and others on Sunday (August 7):

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

