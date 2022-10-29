Petrol, Diesel Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Above Rs 100: Check Rates In Delhi, Other Cities

The fuel prices across the nation continue to remain steady on Saturday, October 29. Petrol prices in metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata continue to stand above Rs 100 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is firm at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel is at Rs 94.27 per litre.

The retail price for petrol and diesel in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.26 per litre, respectively. In Chennai, the cost of petrol has surpassed the Rs 100 threshold and is now at Rs 102.63 per litre, while the rate for diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre.

The fuel prices across India were last changed on May 21, this year after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Centre has delayed the imposition of the additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel by a month and will impose it from November 1.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country on October 29:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Advertisement

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

The public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd update the retail prices of fuel daily at 6 am. The rates vary in several factors including local taxes, VAT etc.

Read all the Latest Business News here