Petrol, Diesel Prices: Latest Fuel Rates Announced; Know Cost In Your City

After seeing a drop in the prices last week following the central government announcing a cut in excise duty, the petrol and diesel prices on Sunday remained unchanged. The price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi and Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel was being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs 97.28 in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, the petrol price has been reduced to Rs 106.03 per litre after the excise duty cut, while the price of diesel now stands at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol was being sold at Rs 102.63 per litre on Sunday and diesel at Rs 94.24 a litre.

In other parts of the country, the price of petrol in Bhopal on Sunday was Rs 108.65 per litre and that of diesel was Rs 93.90 per litre. In Hyderabad, petrol was retailing at Rs 109.66 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 97.82 per litre. In Bengaluru, the price of petrol stood at Rs 101.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.89 per litre.

In Guwahati, petrol was at Rs 96.01 per litre and diesel at Rs 83.94 per litre. In Lucknow, petrol was selling at Rs 96.57 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.76 per litre. In Gandhinagar, petrol stood at Rs 96.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.38 per litre. In Thiruvananthapuram, petrol was at Rs 107.71 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.52 per litre.

The central government on May 21 cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. The cut was estimated to translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 per litre in petrol prices and Rs 7 per litre in diesel, after taking into account its impact on other levies.

