Petrol, Diesel Prices on October 28: Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Major Cities

Fuel prices remained steady across India on Friday, October 28. The petrol and diesel prices in India last witnessed a change in May, following which they have been relatively stable for the past five months. At a time when the global fuel market has remained volatile due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis, India has taken firm positions on fuel in international forums. The nation has continued importing Russian oil at a discount of $10–$15 per barrel while it considers the idea of imposing a price cap on it. The tax on windfall profits from crude oil was also recently increased by the centre. A record-breaking six-month fuel price freeze is also taking place in India.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre in New Delhi. Mumbai, the country’s commercial capital, continues to sell petrol for Rs 106.31 a litre, while diesel is sold for Rs 94.27 per litre. A litre of petrol will cost Rs 102.63 in Chennai and diesel is being sold for a consistent Rs 94.24. Petrol retailed at Rs. 106.03 in Kolkata, while diesel was sold for Rs. 92.76 per litre.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on October 28:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

The updated fuel prices are announced in India by public-sector oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) at 6 am every day. The price is adjusted in line with foreign exchange rates and global benchmark prices.

