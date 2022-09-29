Petrol, Diesel Prices Out For September 29; Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities

The prices of fuel in the country held steady for yet another day on September 29. The prices of petrol and diesel have largely stayed the same since finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an excise duty cut on petrol and diesel on May 21. The union government provided relief to the common man when it reduced the rate of petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre. While the prices dropped marginally after this important decision of the union government, they still remain above Rs 100 in many cities like Kolkata, Chennai and Bhopal. This has burnt a massive hole in the common man’s pocket.

It is worth noting that on August 24, the Meghalaya government increased the VAT on petrol and diesel. Therefore, in Shillong, petrol costs Rs 96.83 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 84.72 per litre.

Fuel prices vary from state to state, as prices depend on several factors such as international crude oil price, VAT (value-added tax), state taxes, and freight charges.

On September 29, the petrol and diesel prices in the country’s financial capital Mumbai were Rs 106.31 per litre and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively. On the other hand, people in Delhi are shelling out Rs 96.72 per litre for petrol and Rs 89.62 per litre for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 106.03 per litre, and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. People of Chennai are also reeling under high rates of fuel, with petrol prices at Rs 102.63 and diesel selling at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities on September 29:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Shillong

Petrol: Rs 96.83 per litre

Diesel: Rs 84.72 per litre

