Petrol, Diesel Prices Over Rs 100 Today in Mumbai, Kolkata, Know Fuel Rates in Your City

It’s been over two months since petrol and diesel prices witnessed a change throughout the country. Only last month, the Maharashtra government announced a deduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre on petrol and diesel, respectively. The revised petrol price in Mumbai stands at Rs 106.35 per litre and for diesel, it is Rs 94.28 per litre.

Since May 21, the fuel prices have remained unchanged after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the deduction in the excise duty on fuel prices. The petrol was reduced by Rs 8 per litre while diesel was slashed down by Rs 6 per litre.

Today, in the national capital, the petrol price stands firm at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel rate today is Rs 89.62 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel at the cost of Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the costs of petrol and diesel are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively. In Bengaluru, the rate of petrol is Rs 101.94 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 87.89 per litre.

Advertisement

Fuel rates vary across the country due to local taxes, VAT, freight charges, and so on. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, considering factors like crude oil prices in the international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Check out fuel rates in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and others on August 05, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Advertisement

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here