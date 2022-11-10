Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Today in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities; Check Fuel Rates In Your City

The fuel prices in India remain untouched for yet another day on November 10. The latest update issued by fuel retailers showed that on Thursday, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre.

Meanwhile, in other metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, petrol is being sold at above Rs 100. In Mumbai, the cost of petrol stands at Rs 106.31 per litre, while the price of diesel per litre is Rs 94.27. In Chennai, the per litre rate of petrol and diesel stands firm at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24, respectively. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.03 while that of diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

The fuel prices were last revised on May 22, when the Centre slashed the excise duty. The Centre had also delayed the imposition of the additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre on unblended petrol and diesel, which was then imposed from November 1.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government hiked the fuel rates by Rs 1.5 per litre. Also, some regions of Uttar Pradesh saw a relaxation in fuel price.

The fuel prices are updated daily at 6 am by public sector oil marketing companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The prices vary due to many factors like local taxes, VAT, freight charges, etc.

Check out the list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country on November 10:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

