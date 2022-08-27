Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities 

Fuel prices remained steady for another day in the country on August 27. In India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 22 announced an excise duty reduction of Rs. 8 per litre on petrol and Rs. 6 per litre on diesel. Over three months since then, the oil marketing companies decided to leave the rates untouched. Besides this, the Maharashtra state government had announced a Value Added Tax (VAT) cut on the fuel prices in the state. Petrol was reduced by Rs. 5 per litre and diesel by Rs. 3 per litre.

This week, the Meghalaya government announced an increase in fuel prices, as reported by PTI. Petrol will now cost Rs. 96.83 per litre in Shillong while the price of diesel will be Rs. 84.72 per litre. On the same day, TRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the Prime Minister to deduct the prices of petroleum products as the crude oil prices are falling in the international market.

On Saturday, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while the diesel rate is Rs 89.62 per litre. The petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 106.31 per litre and the diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre. While in Chennai petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 per litre and Rs 94.24 per litre respectively.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices for some of the major Indian cities on August 27:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

