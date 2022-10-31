Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities on October 31

The price of fuel in India remained unchanged on October 31. After a significant change in May, fuel prices have remained steady in the major cities for nearly five months. India has continuously taken robust positions on fuel in international platforms. The country is dependent on fuel imports for as much as 85 per cent of its oil needs. India, currently, the world’s third-largest importer, is one of the countries still importing crude oil from Russia at discounted rates. Furthermore, the centre recently raised the tax on unforeseen gains from crude oil.

Earlier, the Centre postponed the imposition of an additional excise charge of Rs 2 per litre on unblended petrol and diesel. It will now go into effect for petrol on November 1, 2022, and for diesel on April 1, 2023.

In the national capital, the cost of both petrol and diesel per litre is below the Rs 100 mark and is sold for Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in Mumbai, remains at Rs. 106.31 a litre, while the price of diesel is Rs. 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol is Rs 102.63, whereas the price of diesel is Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs. 106.03, while diesel was priced at Rs. 92.76.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on October 31:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Public sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) regularly revise fuel prices in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing from other countries. Every day at 6 a.m., the revised cost becomes effective. Retail costs for petrol and diesel differ across states due to a variety of factors such as local taxes such as VAT and freight expenses.

