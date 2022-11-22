Home » News » Business » Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati on November 22

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati on November 22

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 while the price for diesel is Rs 89.62.

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 10:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol, diesel prices in your city.

The prices of petrol and diesel in India remain unchanged for yet another day on November 22, with petrol selling for over Rs 100 benchmark in major cities. On May 22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol of Rs 8 per litre and diesel of Rs 6 per litre and since then, no major changes in fuel prices have been noticed in the country.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 while the price for diesel is Rs 89.62. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata are all experiencing stagnation in fuel costs. A litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. In Chennai, the cost of petrol is Rs 102.63 and that of diesel is Rs 94.24. Fuel rates in Hyderabad are currently the highest in the country. In Hyderabad, a litre of petrol costs Rs. 109.66 and a litre of diesel costs Rs. 97.82. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs. 106.03 while that of diesel is Rs. 92.76

The retail price of petrol and diesel varies across the country as a result of different taxes that are state-specific such as the VAT and freight charges.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on November 22:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) alter fuel prices daily in accordance with international benchmark prices and global currency exchange rates. The updated prices for petrol and diesel go into effect every day from 6 am in the morning.

first published: November 22, 2022, 10:56 IST
last updated: November 22, 2022, 10:56 IST
