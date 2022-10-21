Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City On October 21

India, the world’s third-largest importer of oil in the world, has witnessed an increase in its daily oil consumption. Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said that India’s daily petroleum consumption is presently at 5 million barrels, which is increasing at a rate of 3 per cent. Despite the increasing demand and the lowered supply (due to the war in Ukraine and the supply cut by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries), petrol and prices in India have remained unchanged for close to five months. The last time prices were altered was in May this year when the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared a price drop in diesel and petrol prices due to cuts in excise duty.

According to the day’s latest updates, the price of a litre of petrol in the national capital stood at Rs 96.72, while diesel retailed at Rs 89.62. The retail price of petrol in Mumbai is steady at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre. In the automobile capital of Chennai, a litre of petrol was retailed at Rs 102.63. The cost of diesel here was stable at Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, diesel retailed at Rs 92.76 while petrol cost 106.03.

Check fuel rates in different cities on October 21:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

In India, public-sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) set fuel prices every day and the updated fuel prices are notified at 6 am daily. However, retail prices can vary based on local taxes such as VAT or freight charges.

