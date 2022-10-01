Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Revised Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Fuel and diesel prices in India have remained untouched for the past four months, as per the list issued by the oil corporations in India, which share revised rates at 6 am every day. As per the latest update the price of Petrol in Delhi on Saturday is set at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. In many cities including Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, people have to pay above Rs 100 for fuel.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is being sold at the price of Rs 106.31 and the rate of diesel per litre stands at Rs 94.27. The costs of petrol and diesel in Chennai are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively. The rate for petrol in Kolkata is standing firm at Rs 106.03 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre.

The previous state-specific adjustments took place in Meghalaya when the state administration announced Rs 1.5 hike in both petrol and diesel. Additionally, some regions of Uttar Pradesh saw a price reduction in fuel.

The fuel prices are daily revised by public sector oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The prices vary in many factors like local taxes, VAT, freight charges and so on.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country on October 1:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

