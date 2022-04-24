Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Cost Remains High in Delhi, Mumbai; Know Rates In Your City

Petrol and Diesel prices on Sunday remained unchanged for the 18th consecutive day. Petrol prices on Sunday stood at Rs 105.41 per litre in Delhi and Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai, according to a notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs). Diesel prices were also unchanged at Rs 96.67 per litre in Delhi and Rs 104.77 per litre in Mumbai.

The high fuel prices in the country have been causing inflation to remain at an elevated level. The retail inflation in March stood at 6.95 per cent in March, mainly on account of costlier food items. Food prices have been at an increased level due to higher transportation costs on costlier petrol and diesel prices.

Amid high fuel prices, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently urged states that did not reduce the value-added tax rates on petrol and diesel to cut them down now. The high fuel prices have directly impacted the inflation rates in the last two months after petrol and diesel prices were increased relentlessly before coming to a halt. However, the petrol price hike has shot up the cost of almost every commodity, which has landed the consumer in a soup.

Currently, Brent crude oil stands at USD 106.65 per barrel.

In its monetary policy review earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that if the crude price rises 10 per cent above the baseline of USD 100 per barrel, domestic inflation could increase even further. “Assuming crude oil prices to be 10 per cent above the baseline of USD 100 per barrel, domestic inflation and growth could be higher by around 30 bps and weaker by around 20 bps, respectively, over the baseline."

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Sunday, April 24, in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

