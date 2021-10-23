Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Hiked for 4th Day in a Row; Hit New High. Know Fuel Rates

Maintaining a similar trend for four straight days, fuel rates were hiked again across the country by 35 paise on Saturday, October 23. The prices of the precious fuels scaled yet another high with this increase, much to the worry of Indian citizens.

In the national capital of Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 107.24 per litre after going through a hike of 35 prices. Similarly, diesel rates shot up by the same amount of money and a litre of it was retailing at Rs 95.97, according to a price notification by Indian Oil Corporation.

In the southern city of Chennai, diesel prices crossed Rs 100. With an increase of 33 paise, diesel on Saturday cost Rs 100.25 per litre. On the other hand, petrol rates were hiked by 33 paise per litre and stood at Rs 104.22.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol prices shot up to Rs 113.12 per litre as it rose by 34 paise. Diesel in this metropolitan city could be bought at Rs 104, now priced higher by 37 paise.

In Kolkata, petrol was available at Rs 107.78 for one litre, expensive by 34 paise on Saturday. Diesel rates in the eastern city shot up by Rs 99.08 a litre, which is costlier by 35 paise.

According to a price notification by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), fuel prices in Bhopal too saw a similar hike. Petrol could be bought at Rs 115.90 in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Saturday, up by 36 paise, while on the other hand diesel was retailing at Rs 105.27 per litre, expensive by 38 paise.

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre on rising fuel prices and said that the Narendra Modi-led government was playing a ‘cruel joke’ on Indian citizens. Amplifying his attack, the former Congress chief took to Twitter and said “GOI is playing a cruel joke on our public. #TaxExtortion." Along with this, he attached a picture, which says “Fillionaire: One who can afford a full tank in India."

Amid the Opposition protest over increasing petrol and diesel rates, Union oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the move was ‘axing one’s own feet’, adding that such taxes fund several government schemes to provide free Covid-19 vaccines, meals and cooking gas to thousands amid the pandemic, according to a report by news agency PTI. “I think this simple political narrative we get in India (that), ‘Prices have gone up why don’t you reduce your taxes’… so every time price goes up due to something else, it says you axe your own feet in the process," he was quoted as saying.

The price of auto fuel in India depends on international crude oil prices, rupee-dollar exchange rate. Moreover, the central government and states levy various taxes — excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in India:

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 114.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.00 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.97 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 104.22 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.25 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 107.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.08 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 115.90 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.27 per litre

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 111.55 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.70 per litre

>Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 110.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.86 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 103.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.76 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 103.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 104.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.65 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 109.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.14 per litre

