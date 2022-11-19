Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Over Rs 100 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Other Cities; Check Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for over five months now on Saturday, November 11. In some cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhopal, and Chennai, the petrol prices are soaring above the Rs 100 per litre mark.

On November 11, the cost of petrol and diesel in the national capital stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol price is retailing at Rs 106.31 per litre, while the diesel price is Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, while the diesel price here is at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the cost of petrol and diesel is Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel differ from state to state as the retail price is finalised after adding local taxes, which include VAT (value-added tax), freight charges, and so on.

The fuel rates are regularly revised in India by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs). The last major change in the petrol and diesel prices all over India was witnessed in May. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre has slashed the excise duty on both petrol and diesel. Following the announcement, the price of petrol dropped by Rs 8 per litre and diesel price fell by Rs 6 per litre across the country. Ever since, the fuel prices have not been revised.

Check Out Petrol and Diesel Prices In Your City:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

