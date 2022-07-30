Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Over Rs 100 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Other Cities; How Much You Have to Pay

The prices of fuel in India remain unchanged for yet another day on July 30. The price of petrol and diesel have stayed unaffected after the central government decided to cut down on the Excise duty of fuel on May 21. The union government reduced the rate of petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre. While the prices dropped marginally after the big decision, they still remain above Rs 100 in many states causing a pinch in the common man’s pocket.

As fuel prices depend on several factors such as international crude oil price, VAT (value-added tax), state taxes, and freight charges, it varies from state to state.

On July 30, the petrol and diesel prices in the country’s financial capital Mumbai remain Rs 106.31 per litre and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively. On the other hand, Delhi people are paying Rs 96.72 per litre for petrol and Rs 89.62 per litre for diesel. While Kolkata is selling petrol at Rs 106.03 per litre, and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. People of Chennai also continue to witness high rates of fuel, with petrol prices not coming down from Rs 102.63 and diesel rates remaining unchanged at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities on July 30:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

