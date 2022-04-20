Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Remain High in Delhi, Mumbai; Know City-Wise Fuel Rates

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: New rates for petrol and diesel have been released and there has been no change in prices for the 14th consecutive day on Wednesday. The latest prices of petrol stood at Rs 105.41 per litre in the national capital and Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai. The diesel prices were at Rs 96.67 a litre in Delhi and Rs 104.77 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, the per-litre price of petrol stood at Rs 115.12, while diesel was being sold at Rs 99.83 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai was at Rs 110.85 per litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 100.94 a litre.

Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.

Amid an outcry over high fuel prices, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on April 14 said the Union government has been appealing to states which have not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel to cut the state tax so that consumers could be given relief.

A report on April 12 stated that the current domestic retail fuel prices are benchmarked to international oil prices at $95 per barrel. With Brent crude oil prices close to $100 per barrel in the week, domestic fuel prices could freeze again for some time.

India is 80 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement in crude prices. On a daily basis, oil marketing companies (OMCs) adjust the rates of petrol and diesel depending on the average price of benchmark fuel in the worldwide market over the previous 15 days and foreign exchange rates. Every day at 6 am, any changes in petrol and diesel prices take effect.

In order to check the fuel rates of your city, you can also check the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily through SMS. If you are an Indian Oil (IOC) consumer, you can send RSP> to 9224992249 and HPCL customers can send HPPRICE > to number 9222201122. BPCL customers can send RSP> to the number 9223112222.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Wednesday, April 20, in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

