Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Remain Under Rs 100 in Several Cities. Check Fuel Rates

On November 28, Sunday, petrol and diesel prices remained constant for more than three weeks. No variation was observed in the fuel prices across the country. In Delhi, petrol was being retailed for Rs 103.97 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. In the financial capital, a litre of petrol could be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel cost Rs 94.14 for one litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol was priced at Rs 101.40 and the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata cost Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel was being sold at Rs 101.56 per litre. People in Bhopal could buy a litre of petrol for Rs 107.23, and diesel cost Rs 90.87 per litre in the city.

Earlier this month, the centre had announced excise duty reduction on auto fuels, Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel. A number of BJP-ruled states had also reduced the VAT charges.

Brent slid nearly 4 per cent to below $80 a barrel on November 25 as a new COVID-19 variant spooked investors, adding to concerns that a global supply surplus could swell in the first quarter following the release of crude reserves by the United States and others. Brent crude futures extended declines for a third session, falling $3.16, or 3.8 per cent, to $79.06 a barrel by 0733 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $3.45, or 4.4 per cent, at $74.94 a barrel.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in these metros and Tier-II cities of the country:

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

>Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

