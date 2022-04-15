Petrol Price Hits Rs 105.41/Litre in Delhi; Find Out Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates Today

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price remained unchanged for the 9th straight day on Friday, April 15, while diesel price today also followed the cue. The price of petrol in Delhi stands high at Rs 105.41 per litre, and at a record Rs 120.51 a litre in Mumbai. Diesel prices also maintained the status quo at Rs 96.67 a litre in Delhi and at Rs 104.77 per litre in Mumbai.

In other parts of the country, petrol in Kolkata was being sold at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.83 per litre on Sunday. In Chennai also, one litre of petrol was retailing at the previous price of Rs 110.89 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre, according to a notification from state-owned oil marketing companies.

In Lucknow, the price of petrol was at Rs 105.25 a litre, while diesel was selling at Rs 96.83 per litre. In Bengaluru, the petrol price was at Rs 111.09 per litre and the diesel rate stood at Rs 94.79 per litre. In Gandhinagar, petrol was at Rs 105.29 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.64 per litre.

Meanwhile, may impose a Massive hike in fuel prices. Pakistan’s economy is in the doldrums and the people of the country may face another blow as the prices of petrol and diesel may go up by Pakistan Rs 83.5 and Rs 119 per litre respectively. Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the country’s economy had stagnated under his predecessor Imran Khan, setting the tone that the people of the country have to face high inflation despite the change in leadership.

Oil prices settled higher on Thursday after an early decline as investors covered short positions ahead of the long weekend and on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports. Brent futures settled up $2.92, or 2.68 per cent, at $111.70 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures closed $2.70 or 2.59 per cent higher at $106.95 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at its lowest since Feb. 25, the day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, an action Moscow calls a “special military operation."

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Friday, April 15 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel - Rs 103.91 per

