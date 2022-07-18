Petrol Price in Mumbai Drops After VAT Cut: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices on Monday, July 18, 2022. It should be noted that the price of petrol in Mumbai fell by Rs 5.04 per litre while that of diesel fell by Rs 3.01 last week, after the Maharashtra government announced that it is going to deduct the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively.
Following this decision, the retail price of petrol in Mumbai came down to Rs 106.31 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in the financial capital is Rs 94.27 per litre. The prices of two major fuels experienced a price change in Maharashtra, the prices for petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the other parts of the country.
A litre of petrol in Chennai is being retailed for Rs 102.63 per litre, while a litre of diesel in the capital city of Tamil Nadu is being retailed for Rs 94.24 per litre. Consumers of petrol in Kolkata continue to pay Rs 106.03, while consumers of diesel will continue to pay Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol retail price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel consumers in the national capital will have to pay Rs 89.62 per litre.
Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise fuel prices in India. Any revision made by the OMCs in petrol and diesel prices is implemented from 6 am daily. Prices of fuel can change due to several factors including foreign exchange rates and international crude oil prices in the global market. Retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state within the country because of factors like local taxes like VAT or freight charges.
Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 18, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
