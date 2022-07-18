Petrol Price in Mumbai Drops After VAT Cut: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices on Monday, July 18, 2022. It should be noted that the price of petrol in Mumbai fell by Rs 5.04 per litre while that of diesel fell by Rs 3.01 last week, after the Maharashtra government announced that it is going to deduct the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively.

Following this decision, the retail price of petrol in Mumbai came down to Rs 106.31 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in the financial capital is Rs 94.27 per litre. The prices of two major fuels experienced a price change in Maharashtra, the prices for petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the other parts of the country.

A litre of petrol in Chennai is being retailed for Rs 102.63 per litre, while a litre of diesel in the capital city of Tamil Nadu is being retailed for Rs 94.24 per litre. Consumers of petrol in Kolkata continue to pay Rs 106.03, while consumers of diesel will continue to pay Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol retail price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel consumers in the national capital will have to pay Rs 89.62 per litre.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise fuel prices in India. Any revision made by the OMCs in petrol and diesel prices is implemented from 6 am daily. Prices of fuel can change due to several factors including foreign exchange rates and international crude oil prices in the global market. Retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state within the country because of factors like local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 18, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

