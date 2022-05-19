Petrol Price Over Rs 100 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Today; See Fuel Prices in Your City

Fuel prices continue their steady streak for more than a month on Thursday, May 19. Prices of petrol and diesel were increased by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) by Rs 10 per litre in 14 hikes that took place between March and April 6. Prices of petrol and diesel have soared across cities in India, since the Assembly election concluded in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. Since April 6, the fuel prices have remained the same.

A litre of petrol in Delhi retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, while a litre of diesel in the national capital retails at Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, consumers of petrol pay Rs 120.51 per litre and Rs 104.77 for a litre of diesel. The retail price for a litre of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 115.12, while the retail price for one litre of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal costs Rs 99.83. In Chennai, the petrol price on Thursday is Rs 110.85 per litre, while diesel retail price stands at Rs 100.94 per litre in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Revision of the fuel prices is a regular process which is executed by public sector OMCs like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). Fuel price revisions made by the OMCs are influenced by factors like benchmark international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state since they are influenced by factors like local taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, among others.

However, in a recent development, it has been reported that fuel prices might be hiked again. A report by Business Today TV states that the hike will be a graded one, rather than a one-time hike.

Meanwhile, check out petrol, diesel prices on Thursday, May 19, in Delhi, Chennai and other major cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

