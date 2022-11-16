Petrol Price Over Rs 100 in Mumbai, Kolkata; Know How Much You Have to Pay

Petrol Price Today: On November 16, the price of fuel across India stayed unchanged for yet another day. Petrol prices remain over Rs 100 in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. According to the most recent fuel price update, oil prices recently decreased by 40 paise. The latest significant nationwide fluctuation in fuel prices occurred in May 2022. The Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs. 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs. 6 per litre.

For more than five months, the price of petrol and diesel has remained constant. Particularly in the major cities, there has not been much of a change in petrol and diesel prices.

Advertisement

On November 16, the price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 a litre, while the cost of petrol is Rs 96.72. Mumbai will charge Rs 106.31 for per litre of petrol purchased, while the financial centre will charge Rs 94.27 for each litre of diesel. The petrol price is Rs 106.03 a litre in Kolkata, while the diesel price is Rs. 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, retail prices for petrol and diesel are respectively Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 a litre.

Check out the list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities on November 16:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The public sector’s Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., are in charge of modifying the prices of petrol and diesel in India (BPCL). Every day at 6 AM, the revised fuel prices go into effect.

International crude oil prices and currency exchange rates are just two traits that influence how fuel prices are regulated. The cost of fuel varies from state to state due to regional factors including state taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), and freight expenses, among others.

Read all the Latest Business News here