Petrol Price Today Announced: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices in the country remain steady for over a month on June 29, Wednesday. On May 21, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the reduction in Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 a litre, respectively. The move marked a reduction of petrol rates by Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 7 a litre.

Fuel prices in the country are set and revised by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on a daily basis. The prices are based on the fuel’s benchmark average price over the last 15 days in the global market and the foreign exchange rates. Apart from OMCs, the fuel prices also varies from state to state; this happens because petrol and diesel prices depend on several local factors like freight charges and local taxes (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 29, in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, other major cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

