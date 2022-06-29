Petrol Price Today Announced: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices in the country remain steady for over a month on June 29, Wednesday. On May 21, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the reduction in Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 a litre, respectively. The move marked a reduction of petrol rates by Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 7 a litre.
In Delhi, petrol retails at Rs 96.72 per litre on Wednesday while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35, while one litre of diesel is available for Rs 97.28. In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol stands at Rs 106.03 per litre, while the retail price of diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Consumers of petrol in Chennai will be paying Rs 102.63 per litre, while consumers of diesel in the capital city of Tamil Nadu will be paying Rs 94.24 per litre.
Fuel prices in the country are set and revised by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on a daily basis. The prices are based on the fuel’s benchmark average price over the last 15 days in the global market and the foreign exchange rates. Apart from OMCs, the fuel prices also varies from state to state; this happens because petrol and diesel prices depend on several local factors like freight charges and local taxes (VAT).
Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 29, in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, other major cities in India:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
