Petrol Price Today Announced: Check Latest Prices of Petrol, Diesel in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Fuel prices across metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata remained unchanged on September 14. According to the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel in Delhi are being sold at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. Whereas, fuel prices in Chennai are priced at Rs 102.63 (petrol) and Rs 94.24 (diesel) per litre. At the same time, the latest rates updated by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited states that petrol and diesel in Kolkata are priced at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are updated daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs) like the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). The revised prices are effective from 6 AM daily.

It was back in May this year when the central government declared an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and by Rs. 6 per litre, respectively. However, even the price alterations couldn’t stop burning the hole in the pockets of middle-class families.

State-wise, Meghalaya was the last state to revise its fuel prices. An increase of Rs 1.5 per litre in petrol and diesel prices was announced by state taxation minister, James PK Sangma. Following which, the new rates were implemented on August 24 where a litre of petrol was priced at Rs 96.83 per litre, while diesel cost Rs. 84.72 per litre.

Know petrol and diesel prices for September 14 across major cities in India here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

