Petrol Price Today Announced: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices remained the same across the country, on Wednesday, February 2. In Delhi, the fuel is relatively cheaper as compared to the rest of the metros. This is because the Delhi government had earlier reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products, which brought down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 95.41, while the rate of diesel is Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought for Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel at Rs 94.14 for one litre. On Monday, the price of a litre of petrol in Chennai is Rs 101.40, while diesel is priced at Rs 91.43 per litre. Petrol in Bhopal costs Rs 107.23 a litre, and the diesel is priced for Rs 90.87 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol is sold for Rs 104.67 per litre, diesel is priced at Rs 101.56 a litre.

Petrol price in Mumbai - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai - Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi- Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi - Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai- Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai- Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata- Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Trivandrum - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel price in Trivandrum - Rs 93.17 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad - Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru - Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur - Rs 106.64 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur - Rs 90.32 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow - Rs 86.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar - Rs 91.62 per litre

