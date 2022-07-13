Petrol Price Today Announced: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for nearly two months. Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady since the day Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction of Rs 8 in petrol excise duty and a reduction of Rs 6 in excise duty levied from diesel sales. Soon after the announcement, the rate of petrol was reduced by Rs 8.69 per litre and the cost of diesel was cut by Rs 7.05 per litre in the national capital city on May 22.

Petrol retails in Delhi for Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel consumers in the national capital continue to pay Rs 89.62 per litre. The retail price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 111.35 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in the capital city of Maharashtra remains at Rs 97.28 per litre. Consumers of petrol in Kolkata will continue to pay Rs 106.03, while consumers of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal need to pay Rs 92.76 per litre. A litre of petrol in Chennai is being retailed for Rs 102.63 per litre, while a litre of diesel in the capital city of Tamil Nadu is being retailed for Rs 94.24 per litre.

Advertisement

Fuel prices in India are revised by Public Sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). Any revision made by the OMCs in petrol and diesel prices is implemented from 6 am every day. Fuel prices are influenced by several factors including international crude oil prices in the global market and the foreign exchange rates. The retail price of petrol and diesel differs from state to state due to many local factors including taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 13, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Advertisement

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.