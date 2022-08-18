Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Delhi; Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

The petrol and diesel prices continue to remain the same on August 18. It’s been almost three months since the fuel rates were last revised in the country - on May 22, the central government had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs. 8 per litre, and by Rs. 6 per litre on diesel. However, on July 15, the Maharashtra government had announced a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 3 per litre, respectively.

In the national capital, the rate of petrol remains steady at Rs. 96.72 per litre while that of diesel remains at Rs. 89.62 per litre. The current prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai are Rs. 106.35 and Rs. 94.28 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs. 106.03 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs.92.76. The cost of the two major auto fuels in Chennai are Rs.102.63 for petrol and Rs. 94.24 for diesel.

The fuel prices are updated daily by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). They consider factors like crude oil prices in the global market as well as the exchange rates while determining the cost of petrol and diesel. Petrol and diesel prices differ in each state in India. The final retail prices are finalised after the state adds local taxes, VAT and freight charges, among others.

On the global front, crude oil prices have recovered from their six-month-lows after drop in the US stockpiles.

Check out the prices of petrol and diesel in some of the major cities in India for August 18, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

