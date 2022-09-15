Petrol Price Today below Rs 100 in Delhi, Lucknow; Know Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

The fuel prices across the country didn’t witness any change on Tuesday, September 15. As per the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, petrol and diesel rates are reviewed and revised daily. Following which, the new prices become effective from 6 am.

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per litre, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62 in the national capital. In Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata the petrol prices continue to soar above the Rs 100 mark. The fuel price in Chennai on Tuesday stood at Rs 102.63 per litre petrol and Rs 94.24 per litre diesel. A litre of petrol in the financial capital costs Rs 106.31, and in Kolkata it costs Rs 106.03. Meanwhile, diesel is retailed at Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.76 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal. In addition, petrol prices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Bhopal are also skyrocketing above the Rs. 100 mark.

The last state to revise its fuel prices was Meghalaya, in August. Last month, Meghalaya announced an increase in the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 1.5 per litre. The new rate was reflected from August 24 and a litre of petrol was retailed at a price of Rs 96.83, while diesel was priced at Rs. 84.72 per litre.

Advertisement

Notably, the last change in fuel prices was noted on May 22, following the central government’s announcement of an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel rates. The petrol rates were cut down by Rs 8 per litre, while the diesel prices were reduced by Rs 6 per litre. Fuel rates differ from state to state because of the state-applied value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Take a look at the petrol and diesel rates in your city, as of September 15:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Bhopal

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here