Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Delhi, Other Places; Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

Fuel Prices did not deter and remained steady after the daily review and revision in the list by the OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL). As of September 22, the fuel prices did not show any change.

As per the new list updated at 6 in the morning today, the petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital, Delhi. Coming to the financial capital, Mumbai, petrol, and diesel are priced at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 94.27 per litre.

Like Mumbai, petrol was skyrocketing and remained above the Rs 100 mark in Chennai and Kolkata as well. In Chennai, people are purchasing one litre of petrol at a cost of Rs 102.63 and one litre of diesel at Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, these prices hovered at Rs. 106.03 per litre (petrol) and Rs. 92.76 (diesel) per litre. States like Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram, too, followed the Rs 100 plus trend.

Listed below are the prices of petrol and diesel in various Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and others on September 22:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Despite the central government announcing an excise duty reduction on fuel, petrol and diesel prices, there is no respite for the public. No major changes have been witnessed in the collective fuel rates in India since the last deviation witnessed in May.

