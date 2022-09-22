Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Delhi, Other Places; Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

Fuel Prices did not deter and remained steady after the daily review and revision in the list by the OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL). As of September 22, the fuel prices did not show any change.
As per the new list updated at 6 in the morning today, the petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital, Delhi. Coming to the financial capital, Mumbai, petrol, and diesel are priced at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 94.27 per litre.
Like Mumbai, petrol was skyrocketing and remained above the Rs 100 mark in Chennai and Kolkata as well. In Chennai, people are purchasing one litre of petrol at a cost of Rs 102.63 and one litre of diesel at Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, these prices hovered at Rs. 106.03 per litre (petrol) and Rs. 92.76 (diesel) per litre. States like Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram, too, followed the Rs 100 plus trend.
Listed below are the prices of petrol and diesel in various Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and others on September 22:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Despite the central government announcing an excise duty reduction on fuel, petrol and diesel prices, there is no respite for the public. No major changes have been witnessed in the collective fuel rates in India since the last deviation witnessed in May.
