Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Many Cities; Check Petrol, Diesel Price in Your Area

The fuel prices across the country remained steady on Wednesday, July 27. The most recent change in petrol and diesel prices was announced by Maharashtra’s new state government. The Eknath Shinde-led government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier this month. Prices of fuel for the rest of the country have remained steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty levied on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

The retail price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being retailed in the city for Rs 89.62 per litre. In Chennai, petrol consumers are paying Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel consumers are paying Rs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol is Rs 106.03 per litre, while a litre of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal is being retailed for Rs 92.76 per litre.

Advertisement

The fuel prices are revised by the Public sector OMCs in line with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Changes made in petrol and diesel prices are implemented from 6 am every day. It should be noted that retail petrol and diesel prices differ across states due to several local taxes like VAT or transportation charges.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on July 27, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Advertisement

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Advertisement

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here