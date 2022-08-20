Petrol Price Today: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices have not been altered across the country for 90 days now, on August 20. The rates were last revised in the country on May 22. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 8 and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively. Since then, the prices have kept steady with Maharashtra being the only exception. The state government there had announced a Value Added Tax (VAT) cut of Rs. 5 per litre on petrol and Rs. 3 per litre on diesel.

The fuel prices in the national capital on August 20 are Rs. 96.72 per litre for petrol and Rs. 89.62 per litre for diesel. The amended rates in Mumbai are Rs. 106.31 per litre for petrol and Rs. 94.27 per litre for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs. 106.03 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs. 92.76 per litre. Chennai has a petrol rate of Rs. 102.63 while diesel in the city is priced at Rs. 94.24.

Globally, crude oil prices inched higher in early trade recently. The fuel rates are determined by Oil Marketing Companies considering factors like crude oil prices in the international markets and exchange rates.

Check out the fuel rates in some of the major cities in India for August 20, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

