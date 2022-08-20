Petrol Price Today: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices have not been altered across the country for 90 days now, on August 20. The rates were last revised in the country on May 22. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 8 and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively. Since then, the prices have kept steady with Maharashtra being the only exception. The state government there had announced a Value Added Tax (VAT) cut of Rs. 5 per litre on petrol and Rs. 3 per litre on diesel.
The fuel prices in the national capital on August 20 are Rs. 96.72 per litre for petrol and Rs. 89.62 per litre for diesel. The amended rates in Mumbai are Rs. 106.31 per litre for petrol and Rs. 94.27 per litre for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs. 106.03 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs. 92.76 per litre. Chennai has a petrol rate of Rs. 102.63 while diesel in the city is priced at Rs. 94.24.
Globally, crude oil prices inched higher in early trade recently. The fuel rates are determined by Oil Marketing Companies considering factors like crude oil prices in the international markets and exchange rates.
Check out the fuel rates in some of the major cities in India for August 20, 2022:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre
