Petrol Price Today: Fuel Rates Below Rs 100 in These Cities on October 4

October 4 saw the fuel prices across the nation remain unchanged for yet another day. Although the price of petrol and diesel are below the Rs 100 mark in the national capital, fuel rates in multiple cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bhopal have crossed the Rs 100 mark. Meanwhile, cities like Gandhinagar, Guwahati, and Lucknow are selling petrol below Rs 100.

According to the most recent price announcement issued by fuel merchants, the price of petrol in Delhi on Tuesday remains at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. Petrol and diesel in Mumbai are priced at Rs 106.31 and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively. While diesel is being sold at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai and the petrol price is stable at Rs 102.63 per litre. Similarly, in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel is sold at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Due to the centre’s reduction in the excise charge, the price of petrol and diesel was last altered on May 22, 2022. The union government extended relief to citizens by cutting the price of petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

Check out the rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & other cities on October 4.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.87 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.

The daily modifications to fuel prices are handled by public sector oil marketing organisations such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Variations in fuel prices between states can be ascribed to a variety of factors, including the international price of crude oil, the VAT, local taxes, and freight expenses.

