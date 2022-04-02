Petrol Price Today Hiked Across India; Delhi to Pay Rs 102.61/Litre; Check Fuel Rates

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price was hiked by 80 paisa again on Saturday, April 2, after a break of one day, while diesel price today was also increased by 80 paise, as per a notification by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs). Petrol price today in Delhi stood at Rs 102.61 after the hike, while petrol price in Mumbai was standing at Rs 117.57, as per the OMCs. This was the 10th time that petrol, diesel price was hiked in India in the last 12 days. Petrol price has increased by Rs 7.20 in the last 12 days.

Petrol, Diesel Prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India on April 2, Saturday:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 102.61 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.87 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 117.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.79 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 108.21 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 112.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.02 per litre

Noida

Petrol - Rs 102.67 per liter

Diesel - Rs 94.22 per liter

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 102.45 per liter

Diesel - Rs 94.02 per liter

Patna

Petrol - Rs 113.33 per liter

Diesel - Rs 98.27 per liter

