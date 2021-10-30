Petrol Price Today Hiked to Rs 108.99 in Delhi, Rs 114.81 in Mumbai; Check Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, October 30. With the latest hike, prices of these fuels touched fresh lifetime highs on the day. According to a price notification by the state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), both petrol and diesel prices went up by around 35 paise across the country. The fresh, relentless hikes have come as a cause of worry for the citizens of the country. The surge in petrol and diesel prices have already resulted in a surge in all other commodities. This is because freight charges increase automatically with an increase in fuel rates.

After the latest price revision on Saturday, petrol price in the financial capital of Mumbai stood at Rs 114.81 per litre. This has risen to a fresh high in the metropolitan city, going up by 34 paise. Meanwhile, the case was similar with diesel rates here. One litre of diesel costed Rs 105.86. This went up by as much as 35 paise, as per the price notification by the OMCs.

In Delhi, the national capital of India, petrol prices went up as well. One litre of petrol could be bought at Rs 108.99 in this city. The prices, thus, went up by 35 paise. Diesel rates rose up by the same amount, too. The price of one litre of diesel in Delhi stood at Rs 97.22, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Like everyday, petrol and diesel rates on Friday were revised by oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum. The new rates were implemented at 6 am as usual. States and cities have different fuel prices, this is because of the value added taxes or VAT, local and freight charges, which vary from one place to another. The price of petrol and diesel also depends on rude oil prices across the global markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

In Kolkata, one litre of petrol was available at Rs 109.46, which was up by as much as 34 paise. Diesel in this eastern metro city was available at Rs 100.84 per litre. Diesel price went up by 35 paise in Kolkata on Saturday. The price of this fuel had crossed the Rs 100 mark on Thursday.

In the southern city of Chennai, one litre of petrol was retailing at Rs 105.74 on Friday. Diesel was priced at Rs 101.92 per litre.

Crude oil prices in the United States closed higher on Friday, going up after it declined earlier in the day, amid speculations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+, would maintain production cuts. Brent crude went up by 6 cents to settle at $84.38, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude soared higher by 76 cents, or 0.9% per cent, to $83.57, according to Reuters.

>Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some major cities in India:

>Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 114.81 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.86 per litre

>Delhi

Petrol - Rs 108.99 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.72 per litre

>Chennai

Petrol - Rs 105.74 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.92 per litre

>Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 109.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.84 per litre

>Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 117.71 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.13 per litre

>Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 113.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.60 per litre

>Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 112.79 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.72 per litre

>Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.01 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.61 per litre

>Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.90 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.19 per litre

>Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.82 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.54 per litre

>Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 111.24 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.98 per litre

