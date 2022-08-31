Petrol Price Today Over Rs 100 in Mumbai, Kolkata; Know How Much You Have to Pay

The prices of petrol and diesel have been left untouched by the Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) for over three months now on Wednesday, August 31. The last changes to the fuel rates were made on May 22 by the central government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had then announced a reduction in the excise duty of petrol by Rs. 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs. 6 per litre.

State-wise, the Meghalaya government was the last to alter the rates of the two major auto fuels in the country. On August 24, state taxation minister James PK Sangma announced an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. This would lead to the prices of petrol in Byrnihat being Rs. 95.1 per litre while in Shillong, the same would cost Rs. 96.83 per litre. Diesel, on the other hand, will cost Rs. 83.5 per litre in Byrnihat and Rs. 84.72 per litre in Shillong.

At present, petrol is priced at Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi while diesel there costs Rs.89.62 per litre. Maharashtra is selling petrol at Rs. 106.35 per litre and diesel at Rs. 94.28 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs. 106.03 and Rs. 92.76, per litre, respectively. Chennai has petrol priced at Rs. 102.63 per litre and the rate of diesel there is Rs. 94.24 per litre.

Check the petrol and diesel prices in some of the major Indian cities on August 31 from the list below:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

