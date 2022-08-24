Petrol Price Today Over Rs 100 in Mumbai, Kolkata; Know How Much You Have to Pay

The fuel prices held steady on Wednesday, August 24. The last changes in the rates of the two major auto fuels were made on May 22 by the central government. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced to bring down the petrol prices in the country by Rs. 8 per litre while the diesel prices were cut down by Rs. 6 per litre.

State-wise, Maharashtra was the last to declare a modification in the fuel prices. By cutting the Value Added Tax (VAT) by Rs. 5 per litre on petrol and Rs. 3 per litre on diesel, on July 15. The VAT cut is likely to put a burden on the state government of Rs. 6,000 crore on annual basis.

On August 24, the petrol in the national capital, Delhi, is being sold at Rs. 96.72 per litre whereas the diesel in the city costs Rs. 89.62 per litre. Mumbai has a rate of petrol that stands at Rs. 106.31 per litre post revision, while the rate of diesel there is Rs. 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol and diesel prices are Rs. 106.03 per litre and Rs. 92.76 per litre, respectively. The fuel rates in Chennai are Rs. 102.63 per litre for petrol and Rs. 94.24 per litre for diesel.

In the international market, crude oil prices saw a rise after Saudi Arabia announced that the OPEC and allied countries might be compelled to cut oil production in an attempt to stabilise a volatile market.

Check the petrol and diesel prices on August 24 for some of the major cities here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

