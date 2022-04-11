Petrol Prices Announced Today; Delhi to Pay Rs 105.41/Litre; Check Latest Fuel Rates

Petrol-Diesel Price Today: In relief to the general public, the prices of Petrol-Diesel have not increased today. There is no change in fuel prices in metro cities in the last 5 days. The price of petrol in Delhi stands high at Rs 105.41 per litre, and at a record Rs 120.51 a litre in Mumbai. Diesel prices also maintained the status quo at Rs 96.67 a litre in Delhi and at Rs 104.77 per litre in Mumbai.

In other parts of the country, petrol in Kolkata was being sold at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.83 per litre on Sunday. In Chennai also, one litre of petrol was retailing at the previous price of Rs 110.89 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre, according to a notification from state-owned oil marketing companies.

Advertisement

In Lucknow, the price of petrol was at Rs 105.25 a litre, while diesel was selling at Rs 96.83 per litre. In Bengaluru, the petrol price was at Rs 111.09 per litre and the diesel rate stood at Rs 94.79 per litre. In Gandhinagar, petrol was at Rs 105.29 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.64 per litre.

Union Minister Smriti Irani was caught unawares yesterday in a Delhi-Guwahati flight when questioned about the rise in fuel prices. Her interrogator was Netta D’Souza, the acting chief of Congress women’s wing. D’Souza later tweeted the video where the minister is also seen recording the encounter on her cell phone.

The caption of her tweet, where the minister was also tagged, read, “Faced Modi Minister @smritiirani ji, en route to Guwahati. When asked about Unbearable Rising Prices of LPG, she blamed Vaccines, Raashan & even the poor! Do watch the video excerpts, on how she reacted to common people’s misery!"

Aviation turbine fuel or jet fuel, prices of which are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month, stood at Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kilolitre in Delhi, after its price was raised two per cent on Friday.

Advertisement

The fuel prices in India have been rising in India since March 22 when the results of five Assembly polls were announced, after a hiatus of four months.

Oil prices slipped in early Asian trading, following the second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release crude from strategic stocks and as Chinese lockdowns continued.

Advertisement

As of 2202 GMT, Brent crude fell 38 cents to $102.40 a barrel while U.S. crude lost 16 cents to $98.18. Last week, Brent dropped 1.5 per cent while U.S. West Texas Intermediate slid 1 per cent. For several weeks, the benchmarks have been at their most volatile since June 2020.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Major Cities:

Advertisement

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Advertisement

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.