Petrol Prices Announced Today; Hits Rs 120.51 in Mumbai; Know Petrol, Diesel Rates

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price remained unchanged for six days in a row on Tuesday, April 10, while diesel price today also followed cue. However, petrol price remained at a record high in Mumbai at Rs 120.51, as per a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies. Petrol, Diesel Prices were hiked by 80 paisa a litre each on April 6, which took the total rise in petrol and diesel prices to Rs 10 in just 16 days.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel rate is Rs 95.87 per litre to Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively.

Rates across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

On Wednesday, the country saw the 14th increase in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on 22 March.

On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Petrol price was on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise.

Prices had been on a freeze since 4 November ahead of the Assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab — a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about $30 per barrel.

The increase in retail price warranted by crude oil prices rising during the 137-day hiatus from around $82 per barrel to $120 is huge but state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are passing on the required increase in stages.

Jet fuel prices on Friday were hiked by 2 per cent - the seventh straight increase this year - to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly - was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Oil prices dropped by $4 a barrel on Monday, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 on plans to release record volumes of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and on continuing coronavirus lockdowns in China. Brent crude for June delivery was down $3.93, or 3.8 per cent, at $98.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $4.19, or 4.3 per cent, to $94.07.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Tuesday, April 12 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel - Rs 103.91 per

