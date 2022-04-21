Petrol Prices Announced Today; Mumbai to Pay Rs 120.51/Litre; Know Petrol, Diesel Rates

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: The prices of Petrol, Diesel across the country remained stable across the country for the 15th day in a row on April 21. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month hiatus in rate revision on March 22, prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel rates were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.

According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.

The city-wise list of fuel varies from place to place due to different taxes. The fuel prices in the country are revised on a daily basis based on the international crude oil prices and foreign exchange fluctuations. The price revision was on hold for four months since November last year. It resumed the revision on March 22, after the declaration of election results of four states. The fuel price saw an overall increase of Rs 10 a litre, within a fortnight of back-to-back hikes after March 22.

Amid outcry over high fuel prices, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on April 14 said the Union government has been appealing to states which have not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel to cut the state tax so that consumers could be given relief.

A report on April 12 stated that the current domestic retail fuel prices are benchmarked to international oil prices at $95 per barrel. With Brent crude oil prices close to $100 per barrel in the week, domestic fuel prices could freeze again for some time.

Oil prices traded higher but in a narrow range on Thursday, after being rocked earlier in the week by supply losses from Libya and a worrying outlook for demand as the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts. Brent crude futures rose 55 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $107.35 a barrel at 0117 GMT, recouping losses from the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 41 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to 102.60 a barrel, adding to a 19 cent gain in the previous session.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Thursday, April 21, in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

