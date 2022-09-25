Petrol Soars Higher Than Rs 100 In these Cities; Check The Full List

Diesel and Petrol Prices Today: Following the trend for the past three months, the fuel prices remained unchanged as per the price list issued by the Oil corporations in India at 6 in the morning. As per the latest rates updated by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) this morning, the price of petrol in Delhi on Sunday is set at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. Prices in other major metropolitans, including Mumbai and Kolkata, soared high and have been above the Rs 100 mark.

In Kolkata, the petrol price witnessed was Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel retailed at Rs 92.76 litre. In the financial capital, Mumbai, the petrol rates remained at Rs 106.31. The diesel in Mumbai is retailing at Rs. 94.27 per litre. Petrol in Chennai retailed at Rs. 102.63 per litre, while diesel prices in the state were set at Rs. 94.24 per litre. In addition, petrol prices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, and Thiruvananthapuram are also skyrocketing above the Rs. 100-mark.

Here is the price list of petrol and diesel in various cities across the country, as of September 25. Check the list below:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

In Meghalaya, the fuel prices were recently revised. In August, the state government announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 1.5 per litre each. The new rate was reflected from August 24 where a litre of petrol came was priced at Rs 96.83 per litre and diesel at Rs. 84.72 per litre.

