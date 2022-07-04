Petrol, Diesel to Become Cheaper in Maharashtra as CM Shinde Announces VAT Cut on Fuel

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the state government will reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state Cabinet, Shinde informed the Legislative House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol currently stands at Rs 111.35 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 97.28 per litre.

The Maharashtra government had also cut the state-imposed tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre at the end of May. The move had come after the central government on May 21 announced a tax reduction on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Union Finance Minister had also urged the states to follow the suit by cutting state levies on the vehicle fuels.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the crucial floor test in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress’s Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, were absent during the trust vote. Last month, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the Shiv Sena.

