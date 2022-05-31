PM Kisan 11th Installment: Govt to Release Rs 21,000 Cr Today; Who Will Get, Beneficiary Status

PM Kisan Scheme 11th Installment: The government will on May 31, Tuesday, release the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan scheme, the Centre as well as several BJP leaders have confirmed. Under this installment, over 10 crore farmer and farmer families will receive a grant of Rs 2,000 each. BJP national president JP Nadda and the party’s national general secretary BL Santosh have confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today release the 11th installment of PM Kisan scheme, amounting to over Rs 21,000 crore at an event in Shimla.

PM Kisan 11th Installment to be Released Today

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiwill release the 11th instalment of ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme’ worth Rs.21,000 crore at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on May 31, 2022 and interact with the beneficiaries," tweeted JP Nadda on late Monday night.

“Join us to watch interaction of PM @narendramodi with beneficiaries of various schemes & digital disbursement of #PMKisanSammanNidhi," tweeted BL Santosh. The programme will be televised on state-owned television channel DD News from 10:55 am.

The release of the 11th installment of PM Kisan is clashing with a time when the central government led by PM Narendra Modi is celebrating eight years of governance. Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of other government schemes during the event at Shimla.

PM Kisan Eligibility

Not all farmers receive grants through the PM Kisan scheme from the government, however. There is an eligibility criteria of PM Kisan scheme, whereby small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals receive the benefits. Moreover, all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to receive grants under the PM Kisan scheme.

How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary List

If you are an eligible beneficiary and have registered to the PM Kisan scheme, you must check your name on the beneficiary list. This can be checked in the following ways:

- The PM Kisan Beneficiary List will be put on view at the Panchayats for farmers to see.

- States and Union Territories are also responsible to send SMS alerts to eligible farmers notifying their beneficiary status

- Eligible farmers can also check their beneficiary status by visiting the official link https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx and entering required information.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan Scheme is a special drive launched by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible landholding farmers families get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually.

