PM Kisan 11th Installment: Check Beneficiary Status; Haven't Received? What You Should Do

PM Kisan 11th Installment Released: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 31, released the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan, to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. The PM Kisan 11th installment was released by the prime minister, on the occasion of the completion of the eighth year of the Modi government, at a mega rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla. PM Narendra Modi released over Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers on the day. After the release of the PM Kisan 11th installment, farmers will get a sum of Rs 2,000 each from the government as part of the annual scheme.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also released the 11th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. An amount of over Rs. 21,000 crores was transferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes across the country," said a press release by the Centre on May 31.

“Right now, crores of farmers of the country got the money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in their account, they got the money, and today I got the privilege to transfer money from the land of Shimla to the account of more than 10 crore farmers of the country. Those farmers will also remember Shimla, remember Himachal, remember this Devbhoomi. I congratulate all these farmer brothers and sisters from the bottom of my heart, I give many best wishes," PM Modi said after releasing the 11th installment of PM Kisan.

I Have Not received PM Kisan Benefits. What Should I do Now?

While the four-monthly grant under the PM Kisan scheme has been released, some farmers may not have received the benefits. In this context, it must also be noted that the mandatory eKYC process was to be done before May 31 to receive the benefits. So there may be a chance that you did not receive your PM Kisan 11th installment if you have not completed your eKYC.

But, if you have already done the eKYC process and still not received the money you can register a complaint at the PM Kisan Helpdesk. The complaints are to be lodged during weekdays, that is between Monday and Friday. You can also log on to pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your issue. Alternatively, you can also track the status of your payment by calling the helpline number 011-24300606. The Farmer’s Welfare Section will also be at your help if you have any queries.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, all small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Under the PM Kisan scheme, landholding farmers get an allowance of Rs 6,000 per year, which is distributed thrice over the year in a gap of four months. So far, the government has spent over Rs 2 lakh crore on the PM Kisan scheme.

