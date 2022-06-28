PM Kisan BIG News! Farmers Need to Submit This Document to Get PM Kisan Benefits; Know Here

PM Kisan Latest Update: The rules under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM Kisan have been changed recently with an aim to curb frauds. Under the PM Kisan scheme, only a certain category of farmers receive benefits. However, states have reported several fraudulent framers who have claimed benefits under the scheme and have received undue benefits of Rs 6,000 per year. In a bid to curb more scams in the registration of PM Kisan, farmers have to share their ration card numbers to receive the benefits under the scheme.

What is the New Change Under PM Kisan?

According to the new rule, all farmers will also have to share their ration card information while registering under the PM Kisan scheme. Now you will also have to upload the soft copy of your ration card on the PM Kisan portal when you register for the scheme. Along with this, the government has also made it mandatory to do e-KYC of the scheme. However, the government has done away with the submission of the hard copies of land information, Aadhaar card, bank passbook and others. You will only receive the benefits of PM Kisan once you have submitted all your documents and they have been verified.

PM-Kisan Eligibility Criteria

Any government scheme has a certain eligibility criteria, based on which benefits are released. For PM Kisan scheme, mall and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Apart from this, all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme. Other than this, now you need to do a PM-Kisan eKYC to get the benefits of the scheme.

PM Kisan- eKYC Mandatory

The government has made it mandatory to do an eKYC by te eligible farmers to continue receiving the benefits of PM KISAN. “eKYC is MANDATORY for PM-KISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PM-KISAN Portal," says a note on the website. The deadline for completion of PM Kisan eKYC has been extended till July 31 this year. However, you should do it as soon as possible to continue receiving your allowance.

What is PM Kisan Scheme?

The PM Kisan Scheme was started in December 2018, under the Narendra Modi government, to provide pension to such farmer families who need financial support. The scheme was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February next year. The scheme is a totally government-backed one and is applicable to families of all farmers with landholdings. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, landholding farmers get an allowance of Rs 6,000 per year, which is distributed thrice over the year in a gap of four months. So far, the government has spent over Rs 2 lakh crores on the PM-KISAN scheme for the welfare of the farmers.

