PM-KISAN eKYC Deadline Extended But Can No Longer Be Done Online; How to Do It

PM Kisan eKYC Update: The government has extended the deadline to complete the eKYC for eligible farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan Scheme, in a good news to farmers. The deadline, that was supposed to close on March 31 this year, has been extended to May 22, 2022, as per the website. “Deadline of eKYC for all the PM Kisan beneficiaries has been extended till 22nd May 2022," a note on the PM Kisan website said. It is to be noted that eKYC is mandatory for all beneficiary farmers to continue receiving their annual funding.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM-KISAN, is a Central Sector Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Scheme that provides Rs 6,000 annually to every eligible farmer and their family. The money is provided each year in three installments, in April-July, August-November and December-March. The PM Kisan Scheme was started in December 2018, under the Narendra Modi government, to provide pension to such farmer families who need financial support.

To release these installments, the PM-KISAN portal uses Aadhaar data of farmers, under which eKYC has become mandatory. However, after the latest extension of the date, the PM-KISAN portal has no longer the option to complete the eKYC. As per the PM-KISAN website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. Pls. contact nearest CSC centres for Biometric authentication. Aadhar based eKYC through OTP Authentication has been temporarily suspended."

This means that eligible farmers will not be able to complete their eKYC using OTP authentication with Aadhaar at this moment. They can only complete PM KISAN eKYC using biometric authentication. This can be done when the farmer visits the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) and show their other and provide other biometric details. This is necessary to get the 11th installment of the PM KISAN scheme. An amount of Rs 2,000 will be deposited in the eligible farmers’ accounts after eKYC is done offline. If the beneficiary farmer gives out incorrect details, he or she will be liable for the transferred benefit and will also have to pay penalties for the same.

All landholding farmer families, which have cultivable landholding in their names, are eligible to get benefit under the PM Kisan scheme. However, institutional landholders and those who pay income taxes are not eligible under the plan.

A note on the PM Kisan website describes the scheme as, “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMISAN) is a new Central Sector Scheme to provide income support to all landholding farmers’ families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the Scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries will be borne by Government of India."

