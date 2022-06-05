PM Kisan eKYC Deadline Extended Till July 31: How to Complete eKYC On PM Kisan Website

PM Kisan Update: The Centre has already released the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan scheme earlier this month. After the release of PM Kisan 11th installment, over 10 crore farmers have been benefitted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released over Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers on the day at a mega rally in Shimla. These beneficiary farmers got their four-monthly grant of Rs 2,000 each after the release of PM Kisan 11th installment. After the release of the PM Kisan 11th installment, the Centre also extended the last date to complete eKYC process.

PM Kisan eKYC Deadline Extended

Advertisement

The government has now further extended the deadline to complete eKYC for beneficiary farmers of PM Kisan, as the previous deadline of May 31 got over. As per the website of PM Kisan, “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022."

How to Complete PM-KISAN eKYC Process on pmkisan.gov.in

Step 1: First, visit PM Kisan’s official webpage at https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Now, click on the eKYC option available on right side of the homepage

Step 3: After you have landed on the eKYC page, enter your Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

Step 4: Following this, enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Step 5: After all the necessary information is given, click on the option saying ‘Get OTP’. You will receive a one time password on the mobile number you had previously entered. Now, enter this OTP in the specified box

Your eKYC process will be completed after this. It must be noted in this regard that if you do not complete the eKYC process by July 31, you will not be eligible to receive the next installment of PM Kisan.

How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the website pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: From the homepage, you will be able to see a separate section called the Farmers Corner

Step 3: In the Farmers Corner section, there is a tab called ‘Beneficiary Status’. Click on that

Step 4: Alternatively, you can also directly go to the link https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx

Step 5: After you land on the required page, enter any one of the details — Aadhaar number, PM Kisan account number or your registered mobile number

Step 6: After filling in the details, click on the Get Data option. You will then be able to see the beneficiary credit status.

Advertisement

Under the PM Kisan scheme, all small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Under the PM Kisan scheme, landholding farmers get an allowance of Rs 6,000 per year, which is distributed thrice over the year in a gap of four months. So far, the government has spent over Rs 2 lakh crore on the PM Kisan scheme.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.