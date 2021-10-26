PM KISAN Scheme Rules Changed: Here Are The Documents You Need

To check the rapidly increasing fraud in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana across the nation, the Centre recently made changes to the documents required to register for the scheme.

As per media reports, the Central government has made it mandatory for the beneficiary to have a ration card to register for the scheme. Besides, the beneficiaries are also supposed to submit a soft copy of the required documents to the portal. Without the said changes, the applicant will not be able to register for the scheme.

To register under PM Kisan Yojana (PM KISAN) and reap the benefits provided by the government under the scheme, the applicant will have to upload their ration card number. Simultaneously, the applicant will also have to upload scanned copies of the required documents, including the Aadhar card, bank passbook, and declaration form.

The move is an initial step to end fraudulent activities across the nation and for a smoother and easier registration process.

The Centre has also fixed the date for releasing the 10th instalment under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. All necessary arrangements have been made to transfer the instalment to the beneficiary’s account by December 15, 2021. Farmers who want to take benefits under the scheme should register in advance. The government had transferred money to the farmers on 25 December 2020 last year.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, crores of farmers across the country get Rs 6,000 annually. The Central government transfers the amount online to the beneficiary’s account. If you fall in the eligibility criteria but are not registered under the scheme, there is no need to worry. The farmers can easily register under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to take the said advantage of the government’s scheme.

