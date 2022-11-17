PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers To Get Rs 15 Lakh To Set Up Agri-Business Under The Scheme

Farmers are our country’s backbone. Hence, empowering them and making them financially stable is essential. To fulfil this objective, the government has launched various schemes for their benefit. One such initiative is the PM Kisan FPO Yojana, whereby efforts are being made to pay off farmers’ debt.

Under the scheme, the government has set a target to form 1,000 groups by the year 2023-24. The scheme will provide financial assistance to these farmers to set up agri-business along with farming. This will help farmers become self-sufficient and lessen the ongoing economic crisis they face.

An amount of Rs 15 lakh will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers under this scheme. The farmers, through judiciously utilising the assistance, will set up an agriculture-related business. The association will invest in buying hawks, fertilisers, pesticides, and agricultural machinery. The assistance will not be given unless there is an association or group of 11 farmers.

Advertisement

The farmers should have citizenship of India and the association should possess cultivable land with proper documents. Besides these, farmers should have an Aadhaar card, ration card, address proof, income certificate, land documents, aadhaar link mobile number, bank passbook copy and passport-size photo.

To benefit from the PM Kisan FPO scheme, farmers have to register at the official portal of the National Agriculture Market www.enam.gov.in. Then, they will be required to enter the details mentioned in the form and upload the necessary soft copies. It is advisable to carefully review the details mentioned in the form. An SMS will be received on the registered mobile number with login information like password and email thereafter. Then one can check their status via www.enam.gov.in.

Read all the Latest Business News here