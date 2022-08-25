PM Modi Says India Is Now Changing, Reforming, Simplifying Labour Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government has taken the initiative to abolish the laws from the period of slavery that reflect the slavery mentality and the country is now changing, reforming and simplifying such labour laws. He added that it will ensure the empowerment of workers via minimum wages, job security, social security, and health security.

Modi said that in the past eight years, the government has taken the initiative to abolish the laws from the period of slavery that reflect the slavery mentality. “The country is now changing, reforming, simplifying such labour laws… With this in mind, 29 labour laws have been converted into 4 simple labour codes. This will ensure the empowerment of workers via minimum wages, job security, social security, and health security."

Modi was on Thursday addressing the National Conference of Labour Ministers of all states and Union territories via video conferencing. Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Rameshwar Teli and labour ministers of states were among those present on the occasion.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, the prime minister reiterated the need to change as per the changing scenario. He emphasised the need to take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution by taking quick decisions and implementing them rapidly. In the light of platform and gig economy and online facilities, the prime minister stressed the need to be alive towards the emerging dimensions of work. “Right policies and efforts in this area will help in making India a global leader," Modi said.

The prime minister highlighted that the country’s labour ministry is preparing its vision for the year 2047 in Amrit Kaal. Reiterating that the future needs flexible workplaces, a work-from-home ecosystem, and flexible work hours, the Prime Minister said that we can use systems like flexible workplaces as opportunities for women’s labour force participation.

According to the statement, recalling his address to the nation on the 15th of August from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister said that he has called for the full participation of the nation’s women power. He added that “by making the right use of women power, India can achieve its goals faster". The Prime Minister also emphasised the need to think in the direction of what can be done for women in the newly emerging sectors in the country.

The prime minister emphasised that India’s labour force has a huge role to play in realizing India’s dreams and aspirations to build a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal, and with this thinking, the country is working continuously for crores of workers from the organised and unorganised sector.

Advertisement

The prime minister reiterated the various efforts by the government like Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana that have given a kind of security cover to the workers. These schemes have assured the labourers of the recognition of their hard work and contribution.

Modi also said, “The Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme, according to a study, saved 1.5 crore jobs during the pandemic." He continued “We are seeing that just as the country supported its workers in their time of need, in the same way, the workers have put their full strength into recovering from this epidemic." The Prime Minister said that today India has once again become the fastest growing economy in the world, so a lot of credit goes to our workers, he said.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here